HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $327.00 to $332.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare traded as high as $336.93 and last traded at $334.65, with a volume of 866213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.13.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 885.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

