Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.90, but opened at $77.95. Best Buy shares last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 3,091,786 shares traded.

The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $7,709,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $831,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 155.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,480 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,115 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $43,522,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.