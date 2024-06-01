Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.51. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 74,168 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $110,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,159.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 26.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

