Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $68.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 1,259,031 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after acquiring an additional 663,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after purchasing an additional 495,183 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.04, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.