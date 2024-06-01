Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.59. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,661,415 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

