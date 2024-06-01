UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $19.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 19708038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

