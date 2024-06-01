Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $205.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dycom Industries traded as high as $182.21 and last traded at $180.99, with a volume of 10868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.48.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

