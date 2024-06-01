ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKEJF opened at 33.41 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 12-month low of 33.41 and a 12-month high of 34.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of 35.05.

ARIAKE JAPAN Company Profile

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

