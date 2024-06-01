Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in May

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,792,600 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 1,421,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.9 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
