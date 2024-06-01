Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in May

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,792,600 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 1,421,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.9 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

