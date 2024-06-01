Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Atos Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of AEXAF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Atos has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

