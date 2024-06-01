Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Increases By 16.6%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,973,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 7,697,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

AETUF opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.16.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $969.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.21 million. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.1256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

