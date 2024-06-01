Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Expands By 14.5%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.6 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,266.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,440.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,383.30. Adyen has a 12 month low of $660.00 and a 12 month high of $1,886.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

