ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ADF Group stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. ADF Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

