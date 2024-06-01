ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
ADF Group Stock Performance
Shares of ADF Group stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. ADF Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.
ADF Group Company Profile
