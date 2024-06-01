CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in May

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,332,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 4,551,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 303.0 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ACDSF stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

Further Reading

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

