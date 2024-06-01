Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in May

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,678,900 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 3,936,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Air Canada Stock Up 2.0 %

Air Canada stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 711.50%. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

