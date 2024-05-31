Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $46,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $443,844,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $246.59 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

