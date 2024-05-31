Stifel Financial Corp Sells 279 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $45,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 112,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,247,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VHT opened at $258.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

