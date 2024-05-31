Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 12,004 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,412,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,444,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,541,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.52.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
