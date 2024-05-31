Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,534,000 after purchasing an additional 275,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,418,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,948,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

