Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

