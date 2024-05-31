CAVA Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for CAVA Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

CAVA Group stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 227.27. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after buying an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,222,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,376 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 over the last ninety days.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

