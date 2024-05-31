Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,227 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $36,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $459,691,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,899 shares of company stock worth $14,937,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $477.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $500.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

