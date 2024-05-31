Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cooper Companies worth $33,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $90.23 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

