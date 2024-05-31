Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $16,168,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 316,072 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $9,203,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $7,051,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 57.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 563,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 204,653 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $716 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

