Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 3.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $20.67. 325,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,203,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

