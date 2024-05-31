Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 241,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 391,991 shares.The stock last traded at $297.95 and had previously closed at $324.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,422,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

