Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 619,179 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.85. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,454 shares of company stock worth $27,404,929 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.