IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 181,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $172.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

