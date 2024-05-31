United Services Automobile Association Makes New $349,000 Investment in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in GAP by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

