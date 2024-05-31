United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

WestRock Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile



WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

