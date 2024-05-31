Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberArk Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $225.58 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

