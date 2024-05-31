Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.78.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:BMO opened at C$119.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$102.67 and a 52-week high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

