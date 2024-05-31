Emera Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.

EMA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

TSE:EMA opened at C$46.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.35. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The stock has a market cap of C$13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

