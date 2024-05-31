Emera Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.
Emera Stock Performance
TSE:EMA opened at C$46.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.35. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The stock has a market cap of C$13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.
Emera Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.70%.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
