Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Lifted by William Blair

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

