NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NiSource in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get NiSource alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NiSource Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NiSource by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in NiSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.