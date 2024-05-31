Chardan Capital Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits forecasts that the company will earn ($5.12) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.64) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Mizuho upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $54.06 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,661,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

