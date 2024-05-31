Editas Medicine, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $5.17 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.