BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.420-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. BRP also updated its FY25 guidance to CAD6.00-7.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.78.

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.08. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

