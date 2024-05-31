BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD8.6-8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.43 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-5.160 EPS.

BRP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

