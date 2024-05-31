Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Phreesia Stock Down 2.4 %

PHR stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $75,867.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,733.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.