Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 77,801 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $43,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

MTH opened at $175.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

