Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 7,094 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.87% of Badger Meter worth $39,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Badger Meter by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after buying an additional 126,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 57,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average is $161.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

