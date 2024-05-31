Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,093,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,029,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 687,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BSX opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

