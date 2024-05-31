36,155 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 977,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 179,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 673,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

