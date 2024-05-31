Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.22 Million in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $36.29 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.