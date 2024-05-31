Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,735 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

