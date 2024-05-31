Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $42,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,857,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,790,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

MGK stock opened at $292.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $298.29. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.83.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

