Stifel Financial Corp Sells 15,993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

