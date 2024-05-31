EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 44,535 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $50,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

View Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.