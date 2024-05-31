Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,421,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after purchasing an additional 492,463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 402,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,188. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -805.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

